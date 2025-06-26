Kerry Carpenter News: Out vs. LHP for second straight day

Carpenter is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Carpenter and fellow left-handed hitter Colt Keith will remain on the bench for the second straight day while the Athletics send another left-handed starter (Jeffrey Springs) to the mound for the series finale. With Carpenter and Keith sitting, the Tigers will use Jahmai Jones at designated hitter, Spencer Torkelson at first base and Zach McKinstry at third base.