Kerry Carpenter News: Power surge continues

Carpenter went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-2 win over the White Sox.

Carpenter made his only hit count, as he went deep for the third time in the last two games. Before the brief power surge, the outfielder had just a .488 OPS, but he's quickly boosted that figure up to .848. Carpenter posted a career-best .932 OPS to go along with 18 home runs a season ago while only playing in 87 games, so he could fly past that homer total if he stays healthy in 2025.