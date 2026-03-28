Kerry Carpenter News: Reaches twice from leadoff spot
Carpenter went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres.
For the second game in a row to start the year, Carpenter found himself in the leadoff spot for Detroit. He's yet to get a hit while striking out five times, but the Tigers clearly have confidence in the 28-year-old as a key offensive catalyst. Carpenter batted leadoff 41 times for Detroit during the 2025 regular season, though he most frequently batted third. A regular switch to the No. 1 spot could allow the outfielder to score more runs but might also reduce his RBI output.
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