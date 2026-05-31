Kerry Carpenter News: Returning from IL as DH on Sunday
The Tigers reinstated Carpenter (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in the Tigers' series finale versus the White Sox.
Carpenter will be back in action for Detroit after a three-week absence while he recovered from an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The 28-year-old could eventually settle back into a regular role in the corner outfield, but after going 1-for-3 with three walks while playing in a pair of rehab games with Triple-A Toledo the past two days, Carpenter will handle a non-defensive role in his return from the IL.
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