Kerry Carpenter News: Sitting Thursday vs lefty
Carpenter is not in the Tigers' starting lineup Thursday against the Angels.
With the Angels sending southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to the mound Thursday, the lefty bat of Carpenter will take a seat. Carpenter is coming off of a three game set in Houston where he went 3-for-13 with two home runs. As the 27-year-old takes a seat Thursday, Riley Greene will bat as the designated hitter with Justyn-Henry Malloy entering the outfield.
