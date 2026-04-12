Kerry Carpenter News: Socks third homer in win
Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Marlins.
Carpenter mashed his third homer of the campaign Sunday, taking Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara deep in the sixth inning. The lefty-swinging slugger went just 2-for-19 in March, but he's starting to pick up some momentum in April. Over his last 29 at-bats, Carpenter is batting .276 with four extra-base hits, eight RBI and four walks.
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