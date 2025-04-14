Kerry Carpenter News: Starting against lefty Monday

Carpenter is starting in left field and batting sixth in Monday's game against the Brewers.

Carpenter has retreated to the bench in recent matchups with lefty starters Carlos Rodon and Max Fried, but the former will get the nod Monday despite Milwaukee sending out southpaw Tyler Alexander to start the game. Alexander is more of a long reliever who may only cover a few innings, so it's possible Carpenter only has to face him once before getting a chance to do some damage against a righty. The outfielder posted a .994 OPS against righties during the 2024 regular season but saw that figure fall to .408 in a small sample against lefties.