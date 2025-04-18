Kerry Carpenter News: Tallies three hits in win

Carpenter went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

After sitting Wednesday with Kansas City starting southpaw Jose Quintana, Carpenter returned with a bang Thursday. The outfielder pushed his OPS up to a stellar .913, which is actually a bit below last year's .932 mark. Carpenter still rests often against lefties, but when a righty is on the mound, he's become one of the better offensive threats in the American League.