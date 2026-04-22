Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter News: Tees off in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 6:41pm

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.

Carpenter launched his fifth home run of the season in the eighth inning, and he's starting to heat up after a slow start to the year. The 28-year-old has three long balls across his last eight games, and he's batting .263 during the stretch. Carpenter was batting just .200 with two home runs in 14 games before the recent power surge. He hit a career-high 26 homers during the 2025 regular season, and the outfielder remains a great offensive threat against right-handed pitching.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
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