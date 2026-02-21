Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter News: To see more work against lefties?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 6:52am

Carpenter only logged 60 at-bats against left-handed pitchers last season, but he could see more opportunities in 2026, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter is just a .207 career hitter against lefties in the regular season, and he batted .217 (13-for-60) with 14 strikeouts against same-handed pitching last year, though three of those hits left the yard. It's that power potential that could keep the 28-year-old on the field against southpaws, and he's been an elite offensive weapon against righties throughout his career. When the Tigers do decide to bench Carpenter against lefties, Jahmai Jones, Matt Vierling and Austin Slater are among the top options to receive at-bats. More playing time against southpaws could raise Carpenter's fantasy ceiling in 2026, at least in terms of home runs and other counting stats, though his batting average may suffer.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
