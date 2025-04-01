Kervin Castro News: Makes season debut

Castro (elbow) struck out two batters over 1.1 perfect innings of relief Saturday in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 5-4 loss to Lehigh Valley.

Castro enters the 2025 season at full health after he didn't pitch in 2024 while completing his recovery from June 2023 Tommy John surgery. The 26-year-old right-hander previously saw big-league action in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, making a combined 20 appearances between stops with the Giants and Cubs.