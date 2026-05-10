Kervin Castro News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Yankees optioned Castro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Castro's stint with the big club lasted just two days, with the reliever making a lone two-inning appearance in Friday's 6-0 loss to the Brewers. His demotion clears a spot on the active roster for lefty Carlos Rodon (elbow), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start in Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee.