Kervin Castro News: To open season in minors
The Yankees assigned Castro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
Castro was added to the 40-man roster late in the 2025 campaign but didn't appear in any big-league games. The 27-year-old was in contention to land a spot in the bullpen for the upcoming season, but despite posting a 2.70 ERA and picking up two saves and two holds across 10 innings this spring, he'll start the year at Triple-A. If the Yankees' bullpen struggles our deals with injuries, Castro could be one of the first options to be recalled.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now