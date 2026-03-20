Kervin Castro News: To open season in minors

The Yankees assigned Castro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Castro was added to the 40-man roster late in the 2025 campaign but didn't appear in any big-league games. The 27-year-old was in contention to land a spot in the bullpen for the upcoming season, but despite posting a 2.70 ERA and picking up two saves and two holds across 10 innings this spring, he'll start the year at Triple-A. If the Yankees' bullpen struggles our deals with injuries, Castro could be one of the first options to be recalled.