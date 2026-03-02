Keston Hiura Injury: Demoted to minor-league camp
The Dodgers reassigned Hiura (hand) to minor-league camp Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Hiura saw action in eight games in the majors with the Rockies last season but never appeared to be a likely candidate to break camp with a loaded Dodgers squad. The 29-year-old exited his most recent Cactus League appearance Saturday after being hit on the hand by a pitch, but assuming he avoided any structural damage, he should be ready to go when Triple-A Oklahoma City opens its season in late March.
