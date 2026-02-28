Keston Hiura headshot

Keston Hiura Injury: Exits after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Hiura was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, Jack Vita of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hiura was pulled immediately after taking a 97-mph sinker off his hand in the fifth inning. The severity of his injury is unknown, but the Dodgers should provide more information in the near future and will likely give him at least a day or two off to recover.

Keston Hiura
Los Angeles Dodgers
