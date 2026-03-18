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Keston Hiura News: Available for Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Hiura (hand) is listed as an available bench option for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hiura's last spring appearance came back on Feb. 28, when he exited a game against the Cubs early after getting hit on the hand by a pitch. The Dodgers reassigned him to minor-league camp shortly thereafter, but Hiura's inclusion on the lineup card for Wednesday implies that he's moved past the hand injury.

Keston Hiura
Los Angeles Dodgers
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