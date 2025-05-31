Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keston Hiura headshot

Keston Hiura News: Called up by Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

The Rockies selected Hiura's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Hiura wasn't able to crack the Rockies' Opening Day roster and started the season in Triple-A, where he is slashing .243/.360/.467 with nine home runs and 31 RBI in 200 plate appearances. With Michael Toglia being optioned to Triple-A, Kyle Farmer will likely take over as the Rockies' everyday first baseman while Hiura provides depth at the position.

Keston Hiura
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now