Keston Hiura News: Called up by Colorado

The Rockies selected Hiura's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Hiura wasn't able to crack the Rockies' Opening Day roster and started the season in Triple-A, where he is slashing .243/.360/.467 with nine home runs and 31 RBI in 200 plate appearances. With Michael Toglia being optioned to Triple-A, Kyle Farmer will likely take over as the Rockies' everyday first baseman while Hiura provides depth at the position.