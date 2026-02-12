Keston Hiura headshot

Keston Hiura News: Invited to Dodgers' camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Hiura signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday and received an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Hiura spent most of last season with the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, where he slashed .272/.369/.507 with 21 homers, 67 RBI and 62 runs scored across 445 plate appearances. There doesn't seem to be room for him on the Dodgers' star-studded roster, so he will almost certainly be used as organizational depth at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Keston Hiura
Los Angeles Dodgers
