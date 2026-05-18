Keston Hiura News: Signs with Korean team

The Kiwoom Heroes signed Hiura to a one-year, $400,000 contract Monday, Jee-ho Yoo of South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reports.

He can earn an additional $100,000 in incentives. Hiura was a non-roster invitee by the Dodgers during spring training but was released before the minor-league season began. He'll now head overseas to continue his playing career.