Ketel Marte Injury: Battling back, hamstring issues

Marte is nursing lower back and hamstring injuries and is out of the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Dodgers, reports John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

The Diamondbacks are being cautious of Marte with his banged up lower back and hamstring, which aren't believed to be serious issues. The 32-year-old will be replaced by Ildemaro Vargas at second base. Marte will get his first rest since May 17.