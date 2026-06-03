Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte Injury: Battling back, hamstring issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 2:11pm

Marte is nursing lower back and hamstring injuries and is out of the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Dodgers, reports John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

The Diamondbacks are being cautious of Marte with his banged up lower back and hamstring, which aren't believed to be serious issues. The 32-year-old will be replaced by Ildemaro Vargas at second base. Marte will get his first rest since May 17.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, June 2
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, June 2
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago