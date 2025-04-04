Ketel Marte Injury: Exits with injury

Marte was removed from Friday's game against the Nationals with an apparent leg injury, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Marte seemingly suffered the injury on the basepaths during his first-inning double, which probably could have been a triple if he hadn't pulled up lame into second base. More details on the nature and severity of his injury will have to wait until the D-backs take a closer look at him, though he was visibly in pain while limping off the field.