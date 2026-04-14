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Ketel Marte Injury: Expected back Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Manager Torey Lovullo said he expects Marte (back) to rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Marte was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, but Lovullo's comments suggest that the star second baseman isn't dealing with anything too severe. Marte has been heating up as of late, going 9-for-33 (.273) with three homers, seven RBI and six runs scored across his last eight games.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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