Ketel Marte Injury: Experiences lower-leg soreness
Marte was scratched from Tuesday's exhibition game due to lower-leg soreness, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
This provides a bit more context about the issue bothering Marte, which was originally classified as undisclosed. Regardless, the issue is minor, and there is no concern that Marte will miss Opening Day.
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