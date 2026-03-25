Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte Injury: Experiences lower-leg soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Marte was scratched from Tuesday's exhibition game due to lower-leg soreness, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

This provides a bit more context about the issue bothering Marte, which was originally classified as undisclosed. Regardless, the issue is minor, and there is no concern that Marte will miss Opening Day.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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