Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte Injury: GM noncommittal on return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 3:24pm

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen was noncommittal Wednesday when asked on the Wolf and Luke Show on 98.7 FM whether Marte (knee/personal) will return this season, Jody Jackson of DBacks.tv reports.

Marte was placed on the restricted list Monday after not showing up to Fenway Park for the Diamondbacks' game against the Red Sox as he tended to a personal matter. The second baseman has since flown back to Arizona, where he was scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left knee. He sat out Saturday's contest due to knee soreness but returned to the lineup Sunday. Hazen plans to meet with Marte face-to-face Thursday, and there could be more clarity on the 32-year-old's status after that meeting. The Diamondbacks begin a homestand Friday versus the Reds.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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