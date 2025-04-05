Ketel Marte Injury: Lands on injured list
The Diamondbacks placed Marte on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.
Marte made an early exit from Friday's contest after hurting himself running to second base on a first-inning double, and he'll now be kept on the sideline until at least April 15. Tim Tawa was recalled from Triple-A Reno to fill the open roster spot, though Garrett Hampson will likely be the one seeing more time at second base until Marte returns.
