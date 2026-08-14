Ketel Marte Injury: Lifted with knee soreness
Marte was removed from Friday's game against Atlanta due to left knee soreness.
Marte seemingly suffered the injury while attempting to field a groundball in the first inning and was replaced on defense in the second. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the Diamondbacks may provide more details after the game.
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