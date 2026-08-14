Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte Injury: Lifted with knee soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Marte was removed from Friday's game against Atlanta due to left knee soreness.

Marte seemingly suffered the injury while attempting to field a groundball in the first inning and was replaced on defense in the second. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the Diamondbacks may provide more details after the game.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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