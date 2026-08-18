Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte Injury: Managing knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 11:12am

Marte (personal) is returning to Arizona on Tuesday to undergo an MRI on his left knee, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 32-year-old was placed on the restricted list Monday and didn't report to Fenway Park for the series opener against the Red Sox due to a personal matter, but he's apparently also dealing with a knee injury. Marte was considered day-to-day while tending to the personal issue, but a longer absence could be in store depending on what the MRI reveals. Marte previously missed out on a start Saturday against Atlanta due to left knee soreness before returning to the lineup a day later.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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