Ketel Marte Injury: Managing knee issue

Marte (personal) is returning to Arizona on Tuesday to undergo an MRI on his left knee, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 32-year-old was placed on the restricted list Monday and didn't report to Fenway Park for the series opener against the Red Sox due to a personal matter, but he's apparently also dealing with a knee injury. Marte was considered day-to-day while tending to the personal issue, but a longer absence could be in store depending on what the MRI reveals. Marte previously missed out on a start Saturday against Atlanta due to left knee soreness before returning to the lineup a day later.