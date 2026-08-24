Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte Injury: Minimum-length IL stint expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 12:16pm

Marte (knee) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the Diamondbacks' series opener against the Phillies on Aug. 31, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Marte is increasing his baseball activities this week while recovering from left knee inflammation, which forced him to the IL last Thursday. The injury isn't considered a long-term issue, and the expectation is that the veteran second baseman will be available for the final month of the regular season. Ildemaro Vargas has been serving as the Diamondbacks' primary option at the keystone in Marte's absence over the past week.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Reading Signs and Symptoms
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Reading Signs and Symptoms
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
13 days ago