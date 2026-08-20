Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte Injury: Officially moved to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

The Diamondbacks placed Marte on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left knee inflammation.

After being on the restricted list all week following his no-show for the team's series in Boston, Marte will now spend at least the next 10 days on the injured list. General manager Mike Hazen said earlier Thursday he expected Marte to rejoin the team following his trip to the IL, but it's unclear if that will be in 10 days or longer, as there's been no indication of the severity of Marte's inflammation. Ildemaro Vargas should continue to handle the bulk of the playing time at second base for Arizona while Marte is out.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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