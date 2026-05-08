Ketel Marte Injury: Scratched Friday
Marte was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
It's unclear why Marte was taken out of the starting nine, but the D-backs should provide some more details in the near future. Ildemaro Vargas will shift to second base with Marte out, and Jose Fernandez will enter the lineup to start at first.
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