Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte Injury: Scratched Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Marte was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

It's unclear why Marte was taken out of the starting nine, but the D-backs should provide some more details in the near future. Ildemaro Vargas will shift to second base with Marte out, and Jose Fernandez will enter the lineup to start at first.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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