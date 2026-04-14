Ketel Marte Injury: Scratched from lineup
Marte was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles due to lower-back tightness, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
It's unclear how severe Marte's injury is, but the Diamondbacks may provide more details in the near future. In the meantime, Ildemaro Vargas will slide over to second base Tuesday, opening up first for Luken Baker.
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