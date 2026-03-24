Ketel Marte Injury: Scratched from lineup with soreness

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Marte was scratched from Tuesday's exhibition lineup versus the Guardians due to soreness, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lovullo didn't specify the exact nature of Marte's soreness but added that he has no concerns about the second baseman's Opening Day availability. Ildemaro Vargas took Marte's spot in the lineup Tuesday.