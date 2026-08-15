Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte Injury: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Marte (knee) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Marte was pulled from Friday's game after aggravating a knee injury that had been bothering him for about a week. He'll take another day off Saturday to recover, giving Ildemaro Vargas a start at second base.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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