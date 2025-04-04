Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte Injury: Strains hamstring Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Marte was pulled from Friday's game against Washington due to a strained left hamstring.

Marte limped off the field Friday after injuring himself running to second base on a double in the first inning. His diagnosis didn't come with a return timeline, though there's a chance the 31-year-old infielder will end up spending time on the injured list. If that ends up being the case, Garrett Hampson would be the favorite to take over as the Diamondbacks' regular second baseman.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now