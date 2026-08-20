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Ketel Marte Injury: Will be moved to 10-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Marte (knee) will be placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Reds, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, manager Torey Lovullo and Marte's agent all met earlier Thursday, but Hazen declined to provide specifics on Marte's knee issue, only saying he expects Marte to rejoin the team following a stint on the injured list. How long that stint will be is the big question after Marte didn't show up for Arizona's series in Boston this week. Ildemaro Vargas figures to continue to see increased playing time in the middle infield while Marte is sidelined.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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