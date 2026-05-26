Ketel Marte News: Adds insurance with homer

Marte went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Giants.

Marte extended his hitting streak to 10 games when he took Erik Miller deep in the seventh inning. The second baseman has been scorching hot in that span, going 22-for-42 (.524) with four homers, 17 RBI and seven multi-hit efforts. The surge has him batting .273 with an .802 OPS on the year, and he's added nine homers, 32 RBI, 34 runs scored, 11 doubles, two triples and zero stolen bases over 51 contests. Marte has made a home for himself atop Arizona's order and is still tracking toward a quality year in run production.