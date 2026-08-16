Ketel Marte News: Back in lineup Sunday
Marte (knee) will start at second base and bat cleanup in Sunday's game in Atlanta, Jody Jackson of DBacks.tv reports.
Marte was lifted early in Friday's 2-0 win due to knee soreness, prompting the Diamondbacks to keep him on the bench for Saturday's 10-3 victory. The 32-year-old's knee appears to have responded well to the day of rest, so he'll settle back into his usual spot in the field and batting order in the series finale. Before his early exit Friday, Marte had been on a heater at the plate, going 7-for-15 with two home runs, one double, two walks, five RBI and four runs over his previous four contests.
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