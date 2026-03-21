Ketel Marte News: Back to Cactus League

Marte batted leadoff and went 0-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's spring game against the Brewers.

This was Marte's first Cactus League game since returning from the World Baseball Classic. He batted leadoff against a right-hander Friday, which deviates from last year's pattern, when he led off against lefties and batted second against righties. However the order shakes out in 2026, Marte is expected to hit first or second when in a starting lineup.