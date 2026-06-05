Ketel Marte News: Crushes walk-off homer

Marte went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday in a 3-2 win against the Dodgers.

Marte struck out twice and was unable to reach base in his first four plate appearances. However, he played the hero in the ninth inning, belting a 431-foot solo homer to left field to given Arizona the comeback win. Marte has driven in at least one run in each of his first three games to begin June and has clubbed two homers, scored three runs and driven in four over that span despite going just 2-for-12.