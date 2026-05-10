Ketel Marte News: Doubles in return
Marte went 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Mets.
Marte returned to the lineup Saturday after sitting out one game due to an illness. The eighth-inning double snapped an 0-for-11 slide, as the second baseman continues to fight a recent slump. Marte is 3-for-30 (.100) over the last eight games.
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