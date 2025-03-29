Ketel Marte News: Drops to second against righty

Marte batted second and went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Cubs.

Marte, who logged a second straight two-hit game to start the season, was dropped from leadoff Thursday to second in the order. He and Corbin Carroll switched places for right-hander Jameson Taillon on Friday. Marte is expected to continue in a leadoff role against lefties, as was the case Thursday, and is 4-for-10 with two doubles and three runs scored.