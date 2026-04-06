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Ketel Marte News: Ends it quickly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Marte went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Marte laced the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the 10th inning for a double and drove in the game-winning run. His bat has been quiet to start the season -- he had just one extra-base hit entering Sunday -- and Marte is batting just .184 through 10 games. Despite the slow start, the 32-year-old has a proven track record with a career batting average of .280.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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