Ketel Marte News: Gets $116M extension
The Diamondbacks signed Marte to a six-year, $116.5 million contract extension Wednesday that includes a player option for the 2032 season, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Marte was already under contract through 2027 with a club option for 2028, but this new deal adds additional years and $64 million in new money, $46 million of which is deferred. The 31-year-old second baseman slashed .292/.372/.560 with 36 home runs and 95 RBI for the Diamondbacks last season, finishing third in National League MVP voting.
