Ketel Marte News: Goes on restricted list
The Diamondbacks placed Marte on the restricted list Monday.
The team has yet to provide an explanation behind the transaction, nor is it clear how long Marte might be away from the Diamondbacks. Ildemaro Vargas will draw the start at second base in Monday's series opener in Boston in Marte's stead.
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