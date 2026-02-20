Ketel Marte News: Hitless in Cactus League opener
Marte batted leadoff and went 0-for-3 in Friday's spring game against Colorado.
Marte should get significant plate appearances over the next two weeks before he leaves camp to participate in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic. Leadoff is a familiar spot for Marte, who served atop the batting order 40 times in 2025. When not leading off, Marte is expected to bat second.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300Yesterday
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams10 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30029 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions37 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions44 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More