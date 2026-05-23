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Ketel Marte News: Homers in three-hit effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Marte went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Marte's power has come back in a big way this week with three homers over his last five games. This was his sixth multi-hit effort over his last nine contests, a span in which he's batting .432 (16-for-37) with six extra-base hits and nine RBI. The second baseman is batting .251 with a .748 OPS, eight homers, 24 RBI, 29 runs scored, eight doubles, two triples and no stolen bases over 48 contests. He continues to regularly hit leadoff for the Diamondbacks.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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