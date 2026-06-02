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Ketel Marte News: Launches two-run blast

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Marte went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 4-1 win over the Dodgers.

Marte extended the Diamondbacks' lead with a 111.9 mph, two-run missile in the eighth inning off Jack Dreyer. The second baseman has now homered five times in his past 13 games while slashing .389/.443/.759 with 18 RBI and 12 runs during that stretch. After a quiet start to the season, Marte's recent surge has raised his season line to .262/.317/.462 with 10 homers, 11 doubles, two triples, 35 RBI and 35 runs across 56 contests.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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