Ketel Marte News: Lifts solo shot

Marte went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Marte had lower-leg soreness late in the spring, but he's been good to go at second base for the first two games of the regular season. He went 0-for-4 on Thursday, but he was able to make a positive impact Friday with his solo shot off Emmet Sheehan in the third inning. Marte has racked up a total of 89 homers over the last three seasons, making him a premier power option at a very thin position in fantasy. That said, he'll have fewer RBI chances from the leadoff spot, where he's hit in both games so far, and he hasn't logged double-digit stolen bases since 2019.