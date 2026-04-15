Ketel Marte News: Operates as DH in return
Marte served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-5 win over Baltimore.
Marte, who was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to tightness in his lower back, returned to action but not to second base. He'll get another break from playing the field Thursday, when the Diamondbacks are off.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 123 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 312 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 213 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ketel Marte See More