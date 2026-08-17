Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte News: Placed on restricted list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Diamondbacks placed Marte on the restricted list Monday.

There's no word yet on the reasoning behind the transaction, nor is it clear how long Marte might be away from the team. The Diamondbacks should offer more information later Monday. Ildemaro Vargas is getting a start at second base Monday in Boston in Marte's stead.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
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