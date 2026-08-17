Ketel Marte News: Placed on restricted list
The Diamondbacks placed Marte on the restricted list Monday.
There's no word yet on the reasoning behind the transaction, nor is it clear how long Marte might be away from the team. The Diamondbacks should offer more information later Monday. Ildemaro Vargas is getting a start at second base Monday in Boston in Marte's stead.
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